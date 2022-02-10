Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 223,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

