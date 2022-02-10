Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 50,728 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

