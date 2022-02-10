Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 185,698 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,698 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $38,421,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total transaction of $387,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,977. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.