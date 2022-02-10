Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 185,698 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Sunrun worth $23,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $2,043,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

