Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €120.00 ($137.93) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($118.39) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($150.57) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($139.08) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($79.31) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($134.48) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.38 ($116.52).

Shares of Krones stock traded up €0.80 ($0.92) on Thursday, reaching €86.70 ($99.66). 18,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is €92.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.14. Krones has a 1-year low of €64.30 ($73.91) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($114.48).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

