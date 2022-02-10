Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

