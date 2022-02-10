Axa S.A. Buys 4,033 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.23% of Henry Schein worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

