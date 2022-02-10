Axa S.A. Buys 170,518 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,518 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of Brown & Brown worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

