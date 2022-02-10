Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $21,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.