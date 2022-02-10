Axa S.A. Acquires 32,800 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth about $257,387,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

