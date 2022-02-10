Axa S.A. Acquires 118,690 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of American Campus Communities worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACC stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 400.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

