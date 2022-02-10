Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 279,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 144,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

