Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:AVE)
