Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 4294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.