Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Avaya updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.720-$2.880 EPS.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,523,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,312. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

