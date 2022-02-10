Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Avantor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avantor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

