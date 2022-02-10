Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 81.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 232.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 51.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,602,000 after buying an additional 111,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

