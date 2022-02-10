Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.
AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.