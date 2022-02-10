AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,033.50.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,005.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,000.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,804.28. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,139.18 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

