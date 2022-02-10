Autonio (NIOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,386.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $139,386.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.75 or 0.07009440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.22 or 1.00065335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006229 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

