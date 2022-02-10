AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $12,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 93.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

