Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

