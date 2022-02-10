Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Get Audacy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Audacy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Audacy (AUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.