AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.5% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 463,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 848,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,631,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 55.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

