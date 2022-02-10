AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

