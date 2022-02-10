Atom Investors LP Takes $485,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

