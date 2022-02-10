Atom Investors LP Takes $349,000 Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

