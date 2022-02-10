Atom Investors LP Reduces Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Atom Investors LP decreased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of Park National stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. Research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.