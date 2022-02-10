Atom Investors LP Purchases 702 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,241,000 after buying an additional 178,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.95.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $7,125,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

