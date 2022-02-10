Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 4,420 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AME opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.
Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMETEK (AME)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.