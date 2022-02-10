Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 4,420 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

