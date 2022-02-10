Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 2814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

