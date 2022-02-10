Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.02 million.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $13.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -158.30, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.43. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.