Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.25.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $370.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.71. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.