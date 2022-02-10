ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 4.2%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 40,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,707,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. Analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

