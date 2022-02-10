Athanor Capital LP Has $180,000 Stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Athanor Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Better World Acquisition worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Better World Acquisition by 75.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

