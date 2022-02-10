Athanor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Athanor Capital LP cut its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,084 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MCMJ opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

