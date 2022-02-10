AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

