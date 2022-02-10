AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £105 ($141.99) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £100 ($135.23) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,656 ($117.05) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,487.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,580.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

