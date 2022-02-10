Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.04, but opened at $164.39. Assurant shares last traded at $164.36, with a volume of 364 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

