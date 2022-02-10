Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $25,069,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 343.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

