Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

