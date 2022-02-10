Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,200 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Computer Task Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

