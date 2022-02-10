Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

Lazydays stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.91.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 and have sold 28,842 shares valued at $580,271. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

