Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

