Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSBK stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

