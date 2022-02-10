Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 3,772 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 314,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This is a boost from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 103.03%.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.