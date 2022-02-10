ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 21.9% Higher This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $99,025.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.80 or 0.07106920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.03 or 1.00663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006243 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.