Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.