Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,692 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,487,000 after buying an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $8,331,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.0% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

