Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

