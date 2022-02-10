Arizona State Retirement System Has $326,000 Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TGI opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.